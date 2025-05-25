Former MLA Vamsi hospitalised amid health concerns; wife seeks medical report

VIJAYAWADA: Former Gannavaram MLA and senior YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was admitted to Kankipadu government hospital on Friday night after experiencing breathing difficulties. Acting on instructions from higher officials, Kankipadu police rushed him to the hospital, where his condition was reported as stable.

His wife, Pankajakshi, accused doctors of failing to follow court instructions regarding his treatment. She urged authorities to submit a detailed health report, citing his ongoing lung-related ailments from the COVID pandemic and demanding necessary medical care as his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, Vamsi’s police custody in connection with the alleged distribution of fake patta lands during the 2019 elections concluded, and he was transferred to the Vijayawada district jail after proceedings at the Nuzvid court.

In a separate incident, former Intelligence chief and senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu was shifted from district jail to Vijayawada GGH due to fluctuations in blood pressure on Saturday morning. He was reported to be recovering and was sent back to jail.

The Vijayawada court, responding to a city police petition, granted two days of custody for further questioning, scheduled from 6 AM to 5 PM on Sunday and Monday.