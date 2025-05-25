Keen on uncovering reasons behind screen, Minister says on theatre closure in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Amid the reports of the theatre closure, Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the government is interested in knowing the reasons behind the screen.

It may be recalled that the minister ordered an inquiry into the decision taken by exhibitors and distributors to close down theatres on June 1. “The Home Secretary will conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report to the State government,” he added.

Revealing that a new film policy will be unveiled soon after meeting with the film field elders and eliciting their opinion, the minister reiterated the commitment of the TDP-led NDA government to the all-round development of the film industry, however, he expressed shock over the shutdown of theatres from June 1.

He added that a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Home Secretary, Kumar Viswajit, to know the facts.

“Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is focusing on the issue. He held several meetings with film industry elders. He also assured them to speak freely about the issue they are being confronted with,” he said.