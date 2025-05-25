PM Modi lauds Andhra Pradesh growth blueprint; urges states to study CM Naidu’s reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Impressed with the growth blueprint presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that all the states study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh. “There could be a lot of inputs in the AP’s blueprint for growth for other states also, he said.

While explaining the state government’s ideas, plans and goals in detail, Naidu highlighted the objectives of Swarnandhra Vision, which is part of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047. “There is a favourable atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh for investments, and for the overall development of the State,” he said.

He particularly highlighted the available natural resources, geographical advantages, the power of youth, the urban and rural synergy model, and technology, which he termed the most advantageous issues of the State.

He told the NITI Aayog meeting that besides the available advantages of AP, plans are also being implemented to reach the target of $2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047 through new policies, data-centric planning and governance.