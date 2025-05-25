PM Modi lauds Andhra Pradesh growth blueprint; urges states to study CM Naidu’s reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Impressed with the growth blueprint presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that all the states study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh. “There could be a lot of inputs in the AP’s blueprint for growth for other states also, he said.
While explaining the state government’s ideas, plans and goals in detail, Naidu highlighted the objectives of Swarnandhra Vision, which is part of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047. “There is a favourable atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh for investments, and for the overall development of the State,” he said.
He particularly highlighted the available natural resources, geographical advantages, the power of youth, the urban and rural synergy model, and technology, which he termed the most advantageous issues of the State.
He told the NITI Aayog meeting that besides the available advantages of AP, plans are also being implemented to reach the target of $2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047 through new policies, data-centric planning and governance.
CM highlights Swarnandhra Vision ’47
Describing Swarnandhra Vision as a bold, inclusive roadmap integrating technology, welfare and grassroots empowerment, Naidu said the State is committed to contributing significantly to the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047, a $30 trillion economy marked by high-quality infrastructure, equitable development, and empowered citizens.
As part of Swarnandhra Vision, AP aims to achieve Zero Poverty by 2029 through the innovative P4 model, which integrates government, private sector, and citizen efforts to support vulnerable families and ensure their economic upliftment.
Complementing this, the Family Benefit Management System digitally tracks welfare benefits at the household level, ensuring transparency and inclusion. “The One Family, One Entrepreneur initiative fosters entrepreneurship and skill development to boost grassroots employment,” he explained.
Driving technology-led growth, the State is set to establish hubs like Quantum Valley in Amaravati, Drone City in Orvakal, and biomedical manufacturing hub in Visakhapatnam, while AI-powered governance and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub support startups and job creation.
On the occasion, Naidu proposed forming three focused sub-groups of States, in collaboration with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to fast-track progress towards Viksit Bharat. The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports and job creation, supported by Central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects.
The second sub-group on population management will help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility.
The third sub-group will focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time, citizen-centric administration.
Rooted in family-centric governance, innovation, digital infrastructure, and sustainability, Swarna Andhra Vision offers a scalable, inclusive model for national development, he said.
As India approaches its centenary of Independence, the Chief Minister reaffirmed AP’s commitment to lead by example, showcasing how States can drive national transformation through strong, coordinated leadership.
Emphasising India’s enhanced global stature, exemplified by Operation Sindoor, Naidu noted that having the right leader at the right time has been crucial in steering the nation towards its ambitious goals in the right direction.
He lauded India’s remarkable rise over the past decade under the visionary leadership of Modi, highlighting the nation’s progress from the world’s 10th to the 4th largest economy, on track to become the 3rd largest. He acknowledged transformative reforms like Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have redefined India’s development landscape.
During the lunch break of the NITI Aayog meeting, Modi and Naidu discussed issues like governance, fresh policies and investment opportunities in various sectors.
Post lunch, the International Yoga Day programme is discussed at the NITI Aayog meeting. Naidu informed the meeting that the AP government has started making massive arrangements to organise the Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21 with five lakh people.