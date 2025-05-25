Villagers bulldoze rape accused’s house in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: Tension gripped Kadapa district after a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in A Kambaladinne village, Mylavaram mandal.

Enraged villagers from Moragudi demolished the house of the accused, Rahmatulla alias Kabir, using a JCB. Villagers declared that such criminals have no place in their community. In response, Dalit organisations and the victim’s family protested at Ambedkar Circle in Jammalamadugu, demanding justice, strict punishment, and Rs 1 crore compensation.

Kadapa Collector Sridhar Cherukuri assured government support, promising Rs 5 lakh aid, a government job to a family member, and legal action. He went to see the victim’s body at the Jammalamadugu Government hospital mortuary.

Traffic was blocked for over 30 minutes during the protest. Jammalamadugu RDO Sai Shree vowed that the government would take responsibility for assisting the family. District In-Charge Minister S Savita directed police to take stringent action against the accused.