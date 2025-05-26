Andhra Pradesh CM, DyCM hail PM Modi as India becomes fourth largest economy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “bold and visionary leadership” as India officially overtook Japan to become world’s fourth-largest economy.

Naidu stated that, according to data released by the IMF, India is on track to surpass Germany and become the third-largest economy globally by 2028.

“Today, we are at a juncture where all states must come together and join forces to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. As the nation marches toward this dream, Andhra Pradesh is set to be India’s growth engine while striving to achieve the goal of Swarna Andhra @ 2047,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Stating that India has successfully emerged as the world’s fourth largest economy, with a GDP of $4.18 trillion, Pawan Kalyan said that this historic achievement demonstrates PM Modi’s visionary leadership.

“Over the past decade Under NDA Good Governance Bharat growth story driven by innovation, infrastructure, inclusion, and digital transformation. This achievement is more than just economic, it reflects New India’s growing global prominence. This is a significant step towards becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy and leading the way towards Viksit Bharat - 2047,” Pawan Kalyan mentioned on ‘X’.