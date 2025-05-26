Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu enters new house in Kuppam

TIRUPATI: The housewarming ceremony of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was held at Shivapuram in Kadapalli panchayat of Shanthipuram mandal in his home Kuppam Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, participated in the rituals. Two Punganur breed cows were brought to the new house. Naidu and Bhuvaneswari performed Gopuja.

After the housewarming ceremony, the Chief Minister interacted with residents of Kuppam. He received petitions pertaining to people’s grievances, and promised to redress them at the earliest.

Several TDP leaders, and a large number of party activists greeted Naidu on the occasion. Additional police force was deployed at the new residence of the Chief Minister to regulate the crowd.

Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat, DFO Bharani, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, N Amarnath Reddy, K Murali Mohan, Arani Srinivasulu, former MLA CK Babu and several other dignitaries attended the housewarming ceremony.