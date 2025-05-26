Andhra Pradesh govt to train 1.25 lakh Yoga instructors

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ campaign, the Health Department has charted plans to create awareness about the benefits of yoga through demonstrations, competitions, and training sessions across the State from May 21 to June 21.

Disclosing the programme schedule in a press release on Sunday, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said that the government would train 2,600 master trainers and 1.25 lakh local trainers to cover 70 lakh people.

A massive awareness campaign, including a door-to-door drive and rally on May 27, is also on cards.

In the second week (May 28-June 3), events will take place at Undavalli Caves, Swarnala Cheruvu, Puttaparthi, SV Zoo Park and Thotlakonda. In the third week (June 4-9), demonstrations will be held at the Tribal Museum, Siddavatam Fort, Samarlakota temple, Chintapalli Beach, and Shilparamam. Programmes will cater to tribals, NGOs, teachers, the elderly, and youth organisations.

The fourth week (June 10-15) events will be held at Mangalagiri Eco Park (Guntur), Kondareddy Buruju (Kurnool), Sri Kalahasti, and Vishwanatha Sports Club (Visakhapatnam), with themes focused on students, industrial workers, the business community, the disabled, and unemployed youth. In the final week (June 16-21), yoga sessions will be organised at Vadapalli temple (Konaseema), Maredumilli (Araku), Sriharikota (Tirupati), and Ahobilam Temple (Nandyal).