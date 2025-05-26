Andhra Pradesh govt withdraws Covid-19 advisory amid less cases

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has withdrawn its Covid-19 advisory issued on May 21, citing low severity of cases, negligible hospitalisations, and the absence of an advisory from the Government of India.

The decision followed a review meeting chaired by Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical, and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu on May 24, with senior officials and Heads of Departments (HoDs) in attendance.

The advisory had been issued in response to sporadic Covid-19 cases and requests from district collectors seeking clarification. As per data reviewed at the meeting, 257 cases were reported across India since May 12, with Kerala (95), Tamil Nadu (66), Maharashtra (55), Karnataka (13), and Puducherry (10) accounting for most cases. Andhra Pradesh reported only three cases, all mild and managed through home isolation.

Officials from other states confirmed that hospitalisation rates remained low and no new restrictions had been implemented. The Union Health Ministry has also not issued updated guidelines, and the situation remains under control.