Andhra Pradesh social welfare minister distributes Rs 35 lakh CMRF aid, slams Jagan over planned Podili visit

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday handed over cheques amounting to Rs 35 lakh of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to 49 beneficiaries from the Kondapi Assembly segment at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office.

The minister interacted with beneficiaries’ families, enquired about their health and treatment progress, and wished them a speedy recovery.

He stated, “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has saved many lives through the CMRF. The TDP-led NDA government is committed to the welfare and health of the poor.”

Dola emphasised that the State government prioritises the welfare of marginalised communities.

“Our government is a poor man’s government. We will implement the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, offering free health services worth up to Rs 5 lakh,” he added.

Dola slammed the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his visit to Podili on May 28 as part of the ‘Porubata’ programme demanding fair prices for tobacco farmers.