APSSDC’s new overseas job drive for IT experts

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has launched a new overseas employment initiative to facilitate international opportunities for skilled Indian IT professionals.

As part of its mission to open global career pathways for experienced .NET and MS SQL developers of the State, APSSDC is facilitating placements in Kallithea of Greece. Selected candidates will be offered an annual net salary of Rs 28,000 (around Rs 25.2 lakh), along with a comprehensive benefits package, including free accommodation, public insurance, social security, local transportation, and options for contract renewal by the employer.

APSSDC Executive Director Manohar stated that this initiative marks a significant opportunity for skilled IT professionals of the State to pursue rewarding international careers. Candidates must be male under the age of 35 with at least five years of experience in .NET and MS SQL technologies, with strong English communication skills to satisfy the eligibility criteria.

The selection process includes an English language assessment test followed by a technical assessment. While visa fees, flight charges, and medical test expenses must be borne by the candidates, the employer will provide free accommodation and other local support.

Applicants can register through Naipunyam portal or email resumes to skillinternational@apssdc.in. For additional details, APSSDC’s Command Control Centre can be reached at 99888 53335.