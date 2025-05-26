ASI experts visit Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam temple to plan restoration

KURNOOL: A specialised expert team visited the historic Srisailam temple in Nandyal district on Sunday to assess its structural stability and plan long-term conservation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) formed the team at the request of ASI Director Muniratnam Reddy, with support from the Andhra Pradesh government and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

In a statement, the director said the team includes experts from ASI, IIT, Agama Sastra scholars, and Pune-based engineers known for ancient temple conservation. The experts discussed strategies to preserve the temple for the next 200–300 years without future structural interventions.

The team focused on evaluating the integrity of load-bearing structures. They explored traditional reinforcement methods using natural, locally sourced materials. Materials considered include lime, jaggery, Arabic tree gum, lady finger extract, jute fibres, and Kadakia—substances historically valued for their strength and compatibility with ancient construction.

Muniratnam said the initiative aims to protect the temple’s architectural legacy and ensure its endurance for future generations. The project marks a significant step in preserving one of Andhra’s most revered heritage sites.