SRIKAKULAM: Suspense continues as the government has yet to hand over the body of slain top Maoist leader Namballa Kesava Rao to his family, who are eager to perform the last rites.

The Maoist general secretary was killed in an encounter in Narayanpur Chhattisgarh on May 21.

Following the encounter, family members, particularly his two brothers, Dhilleswara Rao and Ram Prasad, initiated efforts to bring his mortal remains back to his native village from Chhattisgarh to conduct the last rites according to their customs.

“We have been trying to retrieve Kesava Rao’s body and met the senior police officials in both Narayanpur and Srikakulam district in this regard. However, they denied our request, saying it is a policy matter of the government,” Kesava Rao’s elder brother, N Dhilleswara Rao, told TNIE.

N’pur police dilly-dallying even after HC order: Family

“We approached the AP High Court on Friday, and the court issued an order in our favour. My other brother, Ram Prasad, along with some relatives, went to Narayanpur and presented a copy of the High Court’s order to the authorities. Still, there has been no positive response from the police,” he added.

Ram Prasad said, “We’ve been waiting here for the past three days after submitting our Aadhaar cards to the Narayanpur police to confirm our identity. Yet, they continue to send us back and forth between the district hospital and the police authorities, without any clear assurance of handing over the body. Interestingly, the police officials are now asking us to provide a recent family photograph with Kesava Rao. This is impossible as he had joined the Maoist movement nearly five decades ago. How can we produce a recent photo with him?”

Meanwhile, Dhilleswara Rao is planning to file another petition before the HC on Monday, seeking implementation of the earlier order. Advocates associated with Left parties are also reportedly considering approaching the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition.

Various Left party organizations have decided to meet the Srikakulam SP on Monday, according to information received by this newspaper.