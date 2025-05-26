Former Andhra Pradesh MLA, brother booked for double murder

GUNTUR: The gruesome murder of two TDP workers in Palnadu district has taken a political turn with police naming former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy as accused in the case.

The victims, Javvishetty Venkateswarlu alias Moddayya, and his brother Koteswara Rao from Gundlapadu village, were killed on Saturday evening near Bodilaveedu in Veldurthi mandal.

They were returning from a wedding in Telangana when a Scorpio reportedly rammed into their bike, and dragged them along the road.

Witnesses alleged that after noticing one of them was still alive, the assailants fatally struck him with a stone before fleeing, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 302, and named seven accused, including the Pinnelli brothers, in the FIR. However, the naming of two YSRCP leaders in the FIR in what was initially suspected to be a TDP internal feud, has triggered a backlash.