Four killed, one critically injured in head-on collision in Andhra Pradesh

KONTHAMURU: Four people were killed and one seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Rajanagaram in East Godavari district on Monday morning, said an official.

Preliminary investigation revealed that five people were travelling from Diwan Cheruvu area in Rajahmundry to Kovvuru at around 9:45 am when a truck coming in the opposite direction hit their car.

"Three died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital, and the remaining passenger is in critical condition," the official told PTI.

The truck driver was absconding and the police was searching for him, said the official.

The Police are in the process of registering a case.