Kadapa ready to host three-day TDP Mahanadu

KADAPA: The stage is set for the TDP’s annual conclave Mahanadu. It will be held at Pabbapuram Layout on the outskirts of Kadapa City from May 27 to 29.

The arrangements, spread across 145 acres, have reached the final stage. The primary objective of the three-day event is to highlight the TDP-led NDA government’s achievements in the last one year, and to further strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

Kadapa City is awash in yellow, the symbolic colour of TDP, with massive decorations including flags, banners, arches, and cutouts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy, and other senior leaders. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao is personally overseeing the arrangements. Several State Ministers and senior TDP leaders are actively coordinating to ensure the success of Mahanadu.

Around 23,000 delegates are expected to attend the representatives’ conference on May 27 and 28, followed by a massive public meeting on May 29, with an anticipated turnout of over 5 lakh people. Police, under the supervision of Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen, have made extensive security arrangements for the event.

A digital photo exhibition showcasing TDP’s achievements in its one-and-a-half-decades rule is also being arranged. The entire city, along with national highways and nearby areas like Kamalapuram, is adorned with yellow decorations. Roads and dividers have been painted, and welcome arches installed across Kadapa.

Accommodation for delegates has been arranged across lodges, function halls, resorts, and government guest houses in Kadapa, as well as in nearby cities like Tirupati, Nandyal and Kurnool. TDP supremo Naidu is expected to arrive at the Mahanadu venue on the Monday night. A temporary office has already been set up to coordinate final activities.

Daily review meetings are being held under the leadership of Palla at the R&B Guest House. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders are participating in these reviews to ensure seamless coordination across departments. Focus areas include food, lodging, traffic management, and venue sanitation.