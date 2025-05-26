NDA CMs back caste census, hail Operation Sindoor

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan revealed that two key resolutions were unanimously passed at the meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled States held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Pawan Kalyan said a resolution commending the success of Operation Sindoor was passed at the meeting. Another resolution was also passed supporting the Centre’s move to conduct a nationwide caste census.

The meeting, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the first after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Senior Union Ministers briefed the gathering about the strategic importance of the operation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the NDA leaders praised the Indian armed forces, and Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Shinde added that Modi also appreciated the administrative reforms being implemented in Maharashtra. With the growing consensus around the caste census, the resolution signals the NDA government’s readiness to explore socio-economic data for formulating inclusive growth policies.