'Poets must speak truth of times': Goreti Venkanna

VIJAYAWADA: “Poets have the right to write poetry on any subject, and no one should dictate terms to them,” said Telangana MLC and noted lyricist Goreti Venkanna during a book release event at Balotsav Bhavan organised by Malleteega Sahitya Seva Samstha in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The event marked the launch of Dukkham Pandutunna Nela, a Telugu poetry collection by Bangarraju Kantha.

Speaking as the chief guest, Venkanna emphasised the importance of poets upholding constitutional morality and responding to contemporary challenges.

“We live in an age where lives are lost over social media likes. In such a climate, poets must unite and express the truth,” he said.

Presiding speaker Bikki Krishna lamented the decline in societal discipline, while critic Ghantasala Nirmala urged poets to protest the ‘mental genocide’ being committed against women. “New poetry requires deep engagement with societal realities,” he said.

Other speakers, including cinematographer Rasaraju and poet Jeldi Vidyadhara Rao, echoed the need for poetry to reflect the pain of the oppressed. Malleteega president Kalimisri called for book rooms to be made mandatory in every household.