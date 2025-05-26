Special teams arrest Former YSRCP minister Kakani in Bengaluru

NELLORE: Former YSRCP minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who had been evading arrest for the past two months, was reportedly taken into custody by special police teams in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The arrest comes in connection with multiple charges against him, including illegal quartz mining, unauthorised stocking of explosives, and cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police teams from Madanapalle and Nellore, which had been actively tracking Kakani’s movements across cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, managed to locate him in Bengaluru finally. He was later shifted to Nellore by road.

Police issued notices once in Nellore, and twice in Hyderabad to Kakani family members. Though he applied for bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and the Supreme Court, Kakani failed to get it.

Very recently, the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition related to illegal quartz mining, and intimidation of tribal communities.

Kakani had filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest. But the former minister did not get any relief from the apex court