Tenders soon for Guntur Inner Ring Road Phase III

GUNTUR: The long-pending third phase of Guntur’s Inner Ring Road (IRR) project is finally progressing after years of delay. Stalled during the previous YSRCP government, the IIR project has gained fresh momentum under the current coalition government, promising to ease Guntur’s growing traffic congestion and boost regional connectivity.
The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is preparing to invite tenders for constructing the 4.5-kilometre stretch from Swarnabharathi Nagar to Palakaluru, at an estimated cost of around Rs 48 to Rs 50 crore. This phase will complete the 11-kilometre four-lane highway originally planned in 2005 by the Vijayawada-Guntur-Tenali-Mangalagiri Urban Development Authority (VGTM UDA).
The road is designed to connect Perecherla in western Guntur to National Highway-65 near Autonagar, allowing heavy vehicles from Palnadu district to bypass the city centre.
The first two phases, covering nearly 6.7 km, were completed between 2010 and 2018, but land acquisition challenges and compensation claims delayed the final phase. With the region now under CRDA’s jurisdiction following Amaravati’s capital status, authorities recently resolved several land disputes. Compensation amounting to Rs 6.35 crore has been disbursed to displaced families, and monthly allowances of Rs 10,000 are provided to affected landowners. Efforts to clear structural damage claims are ongoing.
Guntur MP and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the road’s critical role in improving traffic flow. He noted that the IRR was originally planned 10-14 years ago to divert Palnadu-bound traffic around the city. He said that the tender process will commence soon to accelerate construction. Pemmasani also highlighted that the IRR will eventually link to the new Outer Ring Road, enhancing connectivity across the region.
Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said the project would not only reduce traffic congestion but also shorten travel distances for commuters travelling from Palnadu towards Vijayawada, emphasising the Municipal Corporation’s commitment to fast-track the remaining work.
Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) Puli Srinivas confirmed that approximately 385 properties are impacted along this stretch, including 340 encroachments, with compensation being handled sensitively.