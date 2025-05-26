Terror duo part of sleeper cell operation ‘Magic Lantern’

VIZIANAGARAM: The Vizianagaram II Town police, along with NIA (National Investigation Agency) and other Central agencies, reportedly extracted key information on the international links of terror suspects Siraj and Sameer during their third day of interrogation at the Police Training College (PTC) on Sunday.

The suspects were allegedly part of a sleeper cell operation code-named ‘Magic Lantern’. As part of Magic Lantern, Siraj and Sameer are believed to have conducted reconnaissance in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and both Telugu States, targeting potential sites for bomb blasts.

Investigators reportedly obtained details about two suspects believed to be handlers: A5 Abuthalem, also known as Abu Musab, based in Saudi Arabia, and A6 Imran Akram of Oman, including contact numbers, social media handles, and other credentials.

The authorities have sent this information to Indian embassies in Saudi Arabia and Oman to trace the activities of the suspected terror network.

According to officials, the NIA believes multiple handlers in Saudi Arabia played a significant role in radicalising Siraj, Sameer, and others across India to pursue jihadi activities, including plots involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs).