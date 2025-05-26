Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar lays stone for BC community hall in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with Tadikonda MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a Backward Classes (BC) Community Hall in Ravela village.

On the occasion, the Union Minister said, “This facility will serve people from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities,” urging villagers to form a sub-committee to manage and maintain the hall responsibly.

He credited philanthropists Sudhanagunta Raghavendra Prasad and Kalyani Prasad, a couple from Prakasam district, for donating Rs 4 crore towards the project.

Pemmasani said the community hall was a long-pending aspiration of Ravela residents and highlighted that it would feature modern amenities, including attached toilets.

“This is one of three such halls being provided for the Tadikonda constituency,” the Union Minister added.

He also criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to deliver on development.

“In five years, Jagan did nothing except press buttons. Development means building roads, providing clean drinking water, and improving infrastructure. Not misleading people,” he asserted.

He hailed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for persistently lobbying in Delhi to secure funds for the State. He expressed confidence that the coalition government would deliver transformative growth over the next 10 to 15 years.