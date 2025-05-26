'Zero tolerance to terrorism new normal': Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the seventh group of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, reached France on Sunday.

MP and State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, member of the delegation, emphasised that Operation Sindoor marks a new normal in India’s approach to combating terrorism. She declared that India’s Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the world.

“Operation Sindoor is the will of the nation. No one sitting in Pakistan is going to be allowed to believe that they can just walk across the border, and kill our citizens with impunity. No question of compromise on border security, and there will be a price to pay, and that price has been going up systematically,” Purandeswari said.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, comprises Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Pankaj Saran. The delegation will also visit the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark. The delegation will return to India on June 8, she added.