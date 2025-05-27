Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam to get Shreeja, Mother Dairy units

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a significant step towards economic development of Kuppam, revealing investment plans of Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation, and Mother Dairy during a meeting with their representatives on Monday.

The initiatives, which are in tune with the State government’s Swarna Andhra Vision, aim to eradicate poverty, and bolster the rural economy.

As part of the agreement, both the companies have been allotted land to establish industrial units in Kuppam under the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA).

Shreeja will set up a dairy and animal feed processing unit, while Mother Dairy will establish a fruit pulp processing unit. These projects are expected to create 8,000 jobs, providing a major boost to local employment. The new units will focus on directly procuring milk and horticultural produce from local farmers, a move aimed at enhancing ryot income, and strengthening the rural economy.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of inclusive development in the region, and directed both the companies to complete their projects within 15 to 18 months.

This investment is part of a broader agreement with KADA, reflecting the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement has been met with positive reactions, with many lauding the potential impact of major investments on rural livelihoods and regional development.