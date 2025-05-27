Deliver consumer-focused services, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary directs DISCOMs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reiterated the State government’s commitment to delivering reliable, citizen-focused power services, urging DISCOMs and electricity officials to prioritise consumer satisfaction.

Speaking in a virtual review meeting held on Monday at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), Vijayanand called for the prompt resolution of issues such as power disruptions, low voltage, and transformer failures. He warned that delays or negligence in addressing complaints would attract strict action.

APEPDCL CMD I Prithvi Tej, APCPDCL CMD P Pulla Reddy, and APSPDCL CMD K. Santosha Rao attended the meeting which discussed public perception, service quality, and ongoing challenges with power interruptions and equipment failures.

While acknowledging some progress, Vijayanand said public satisfaction remains below expectations and pushed DISCOMs to align closely with the government’s vision of responsive, accessible power infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of accountability and quick complaint resolution, especially during adverse weather or service breakdowns. Vijayanand called for enhanced operational systems, including upgraded call centers, voltage monitoring, and regular transformer maintenance to reduce service gaps.

Reaffirming the State government’s goal of uninterrupted 24x7 power supply, the Chief Secretary aligned his directives with the priorities of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, who focus on improving the energy sector’s performance and public image through transparency and high-quality service.