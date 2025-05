KAKINADA: Eight youngsters are feared to have drowned in the River Godavari at Kaminilanka in Mummidivaram mandal on Monday while taking a bath.

A group of 11 youths from Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, and Mandapeta had come to attend a family function at Sherilanka village in K Gangavaram mandal.

They later ventured into the Godavari River at Kaminilanka for a bath. Due to the river’s depth, eight of them reportedly drowned.

Of the 11, three managed to swim back to the riverbank, while the remaining eight went missing. The trio tried to rescue their friends but were unsuccessful.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Konaseema District Collector to intensify search and rescue efforts.

All out efforts to trace missing youths

According to police, the sudden depth was caused due to recent rains in upstream of the river. The group of friends believing the waters were shallow due to the summer conditions, ventured into deeper areas to swim. All of a sudden, eight of them failed to resurface.

The victims have been identified as Sabbati Kranti (19), Sabbati Paul (18), Ellamarti Sai (18), Tathipudi Nitish (18) from Kakinada, Yelipe Mahesh (14), Vaddi Rajesh (13), Vaddi Mahesh (14) from Sherilanka, Rohith (18) from Mandapeta.

Following the incident, police from Mummidivaram and Ramachandrapuram, along with local fishermen, launched a search and rescue operation. As night fell, the operation was suspended and is set to resume on Tuesday morning.