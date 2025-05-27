Terror links: NIA uncovers mission ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram II Town Police, along with central agencies, including the NIA and Counter-Intelligence (CI), have extracted key information about the Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) group during the fourth day of interrogation. AHIM was reportedly founded by terror suspects Siraj and Sameer

Investigations have identified at least 12 alleged sleeper cell members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra linked to the group.

It is learnt that Siraj travelled to Mumbai on November 22, 2024, attending a live session at Prime Shopping Mall in Andheri with 8 to 10 AHIM members, including Adnan Kureshi, Dilshan, Mohsin Shaik, Jasser (alias Aman), Fahad, and Amir Ansari. The following day, Siraj met another individual to discuss Khilafat, Jihad, and BLT (Bhagawa Love Trap). He then travelled to Delhi on January 26, 2025, to meet Sahabaz and Zeeshan; however, Sahabaz had left the country.

Subsequently, Siraj and Sameer, on the suggestion of Abuthalem (alias Abu Musab) from Saudi Arabia, decided to initiate ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, a radical Islamist concept referring to a prophesied battle in the Indian subcontinent.

According to sources, Siraj reportedly communicated frequently with Abu Musab via the Signal app to avoid detection and planned to use low-cost chemical-based IEDs for attacks. They expressed readiness to sacrifice their lives and aimed to radicalise youth to establish an Islamic state in India.

Central agencies are now investigating Siraj and Sameer’s passport and visa records to determine whether they travelled using genuine or fake documents.

Vizianagaram police are also investigating Siraj’s brother, Asif Ur Rehaman, and father, Azeezur Ur Rehaman, for allegedly using their police influence to facilitate passport and visa issuance.