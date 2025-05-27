Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assures swift resolution of grievances

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, gave a patient ear to the denizens and received petitions during a Public Grievance Redressal programme at Shankaran Hall in the Guntur Collectorate on Monday.

On the occasion, Pemmasani stressed that resolving public grievances is primarily the duty of officials.

“This platform, initiated by the Chief Minister, is a meaningful step toward connecting with the people. The resolution of complaints, whether good or bad, rests with the officials. Only when each department sincerely addresses issues will this initiative succeed,” he said.

He contrasted the current administration with the previous YSRCP government, stating that officials now work without pressure and with greater autonomy.

“Use this freedom to serve the public and earn their trust,” he urged.

Pemmasani added, “We know what’s happening in the field and how complaints are being handled. People must feel assured that their concerns will be addressed by the administration.”