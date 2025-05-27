'We never planned a bandh': Andhra Pradesh exhibitors

VIJAYAWADA: A statement from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s office opposing the proposed theatre bandh from June 1, has triggered intense debate in Tollywood, especially with his film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ set for release on June 12.

The statement has hinted at an alleged plot to block the film’s release, prompting sharp reactions from the Telugu film industry leaders and exhibitors.

Senior film producer Allu Aravind held a meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, extending support to Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh alleged that the bandh aimed to obstruct ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ movie release, and ordered an inquiry to identify those behind it.

However, confusion prevails among theatre owners. They claim to have received no official notice from their association, and that a few Telugu Film Chamber members acted independently, giving the bandh call. The Theatre Owners Association has denied issuing any directive, leaving many in a state of confusion.

“The announcement has shocked us. Films of stars like Pawan Kalyan and others are due. This isn’t the right time,” said exhibitors, blaming some individuals linked to the previous YSRCP regime for it.

While the public remains unaware of the four people Pawan Kalyan referred to, exhibitors claim they know who they are.

Speaking to TNIE, veteran exhibitor Palepu Rama Rao said, “No bandh was announced by exhibitors, we read about it in newspapers. No official communication came. Those responsible should fix this.”