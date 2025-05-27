'We never planned a bandh': Andhra Pradesh exhibitors

VIJAYAWADA: A statement from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s office opposing the proposed theatre bandh from June 1, has triggered intense debate in Tollywood, especially with his film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ set for release on June 12.
The statement has hinted at an alleged plot to block the film’s release, prompting sharp reactions from the Telugu film industry leaders and exhibitors.
Senior film producer Allu Aravind held a meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, extending support to Pawan Kalyan.
Earlier, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh alleged that the bandh aimed to obstruct ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ movie release, and ordered an inquiry to identify those behind it.
However, confusion prevails among theatre owners. They claim to have received no official notice from their association, and that a few Telugu Film Chamber members acted independently, giving the bandh call. The Theatre Owners Association has denied issuing any directive, leaving many in a state of confusion.
“The announcement has shocked us. Films of stars like Pawan Kalyan and others are due. This isn’t the right time,” said exhibitors, blaming some individuals linked to the previous YSRCP regime for it.
While the public remains unaware of the four people Pawan Kalyan referred to, exhibitors claim they know who they are.
Speaking to TNIE, veteran exhibitor Palepu Rama Rao said, “No bandh was announced by exhibitors, we read about it in newspapers. No official communication came. Those responsible should fix this.”
Krishna District Exhibitors Association president and Telugu Film Chamber Executive Committee member M Srinivasa Babu told TNIE, “This crisis affects everyone, from theatre owners to canteen workers who rely on big releases. We don’t oppose the government, we want a fair revenue share from either producers or distributors or buyers. When films flop, exhibitors lose with the existing method of collecting advance from us. We never planned a shutdown for that reason.”
Major distributors who took theatres on lease for over 50 weeks, have started backing out of the business, he said.
According to the exhibitors, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the exhibitor-distributor-producer network continues to be dominated by key players like Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Film Distributors, D Suresh Babu’s Suresh Film Distributors, Suneel Narang’s Asian Group, and Allu Aravind’s G3. Theatres in Telangana are mostly under the control of Dil Raju and Asian, while Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind have grip over cinema halls in AP.
“Even blockbusters don’t run for 100 days now. With OTT platforms pushing small films out within weeks, most films last just three days. We are suffering losses, and asking for a fair percentage,” said a small exhibitor.
Distributors have reportedly held meetings under the Telugu Film Chamber banner without involving small exhibitors.
“They decided among themselves, and issued a press note. No letters, no consultation. That’s not how an association should function,” another exhibitor felt.
When TNIE tried to contact Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce president Bharat Bhushan, there was no response.
Amid the unrest, the Cinematography Minister reiterated the State government’s commitment to the development of film industry.
“The government is evolving a new film policy, and will ensure quick decisions on permits and ticket prices,” he said, urging all stakeholders to come together.
Regarding the bandh, he said an inquiry led by the Principal Home Secretary is underway.
“We will act on the issue only after we get all the facts. We will uncover the truth behind the ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ issue,” he asserted.