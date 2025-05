KADAPA: The stage is set for the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) annual three-day Mahanadu conclave, beginning on Tuesday at Pabbapuram Layout near Kadapa town. This is the first time in 43 years that the event is being held in Kadapa.

TDP leaders are determined to make this year’s conclave, concluding on May 29, to be unique, groundbreaking, and memorable compared to past editions. Following the NDA’s significant electoral victory in the undivided Kadapa district in last year’s elections, TDP leaders wanted to assert the party’s dominance in the home district of YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Massive security arrangements involving 5,000 police personnel have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The Mahanadu is taking place on a 145-acre site at Pabbapuram Layout on the outskirts of Kadapa. TDP leaders assert that the scale and style of this Mahanadu will surpass all previous editions. The three-day conclave will culminate in a massive public meeting, expected to draw over five lakh attendees.

The selection of Kadapa, former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district, holds symbolic importance for the party. TDP aims to assert its resurgence in the region, especially after the NDA’s sweeping success in the 2024 general elections, where it won 7 out of 10 Assembly seats in the undivided Kadapa district.

Party leaders are using this opportunity to showcase their strength and send a strong message from what was once a YSRCP stronghold. Under the guidance of TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu and General Secretary Nara Lokesh, the event is being organised by Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and supervised by State President Palla Srinivas Rao.

14 draft resolutions will be discussed at Kadapa Mahanadu: Palla

Ministers and senior leaders have been stationed in Kadapa for the past month to oversee preparations. A grand ‘Bahubali’ stage, capable of accommodating 450 dignitaries, has been set up — an unprecedented move in the history of Mahanadu. Special invitations were sent to nearly 23,000 TDP public representatives across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.