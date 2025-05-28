50k farm ponds built so far in Andhra; ASR, Parvathipuram lead drive

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which aimed to complete 1.55 lakh farm ponds, has so far constructed 50,000, with Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Parvathipuram Manyam, and Annamayya districts leading the progress.

According to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner VR Krishna Teja, 7,566 farm ponds were completed in the ASR district, 6,317 in Parvathipuram Manyam, and 5,181 in Annamayya district.

Calling farm ponds the ‘Sanjeevani’ of agriculture, Krishna Teja said that they enable the cultivation of crops like papaya, banana, guava, and curry leaves. Fish farming is also possible in them, he added.

As the State is experiencing pre-monsoon rains, the commissioner urged farmers to grow vegetables along the pond bunds to earn additional income.

He said seeds for vegetables and leafy greens are being distributed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner noted that each pond can store up to 1.80 lakh litres of water, and collectively, the planned 1.55 lakh ponds can hold nearly 1 TMC of water.

Built at no cost to farmers under the MGNREGS, each pond saves about Rs 50,000 in construction expenses.