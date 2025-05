VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh lost 468 hectares of primary forest in 2024, marking a slight increase from the 424 hectares lost in 2023, according to data released by Global Forest Watch (GFW), a coalition of over 100 organisations.

The data reveals a fluctuating yet steady trend in forest degradation over recent years, with losses recorded at 193 hectares in 2022, 143 hectares in 2021, 225 hectares in 2020, and 363 hectares in 2019.

In 2020, the state had approximately 2.46m hectares of forest, covering nearly 15% of its total land area. However, in 2024 alone, AP lost about 5.73 thousand hectares of natural forest, resulting in an estimated 1.75 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

From 2001 to 2024, the state lost 42.4 thousand hectares of tree cover, representing a 3.8 percent decrease since 2000 and accounting for 23.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions.

Annual tree cover loss figures for recent years include 2.87 thousand hectares in 2024, 2.96 thousand hectares in 2023, 1.24 thousand hectares in 2022, 854 hectares in 2021, 1.40 thousand hectares in 2020, and 1.90 thousand hectares in 2019.