AP CM Naidu approves new health staff transfer rules to curb graft, boost efficiency

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to tackle corruption and boost administrative efficiency, the Health Ministry has introduced special transfer guidelines that override the standard rules framed under GO Ms.No.23 dated May 15.

Approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the new rules aim to improve service delivery across medical establishments.

The revised guidelines target two key categories of employees: junior and senior assistants, and senior medical officers of Additional Director of Medical Education (ADME) rank, including principals and hospital superintendents. While existing rules allow transfer after five years at one station, the Health Ministry will now transfer administrative staff after just three years, responding to complaints of corruption, insubordination, and poor performance.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav proposed the framework after consultations with Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and department heads. The move follows a detailed review of transfer guidelines issued by the previous government.

Notably, the amended rules allow transfers after just two years of service in some cases, diverging from standard guidelines that do not specify a minimum period. The changes seek to bring greater accountability, especially among staff in offices of Regional Directors, DM&HOs, DCHS, and superintendents, where complaints of delays, inefficiency, and malpractice have surfaced.