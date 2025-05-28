Dy CM Pawan calls for stringent monitoring of cinema halls management in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has called for stringent oversight in the management of cinema halls across the state to ensure better services for moviegoers.

In a review meeting with Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and other senior officials, he issued key directives regarding the regulation of cinema ticket pricing, food item costs within theatres, and the recent cinema hall bandh issue that has rocked the Telugu film industry.

Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the government departments concerned must regularly monitor cinema halls operations to maintain standards. Emphasizing a structured process for ticket price hikes, he directed that producers should apply for permission through the Telugu Film Industry Council rather than approaching the government in an individual capacity.

This directive gains significance in the context of the upcoming release of Harihara Veeramallu, for which ticket price hikes have been requested. The Deputy Chief Minister was unequivocal in stating that personal affiliations or political differences must not influence administrative decisions.

A major concern discussed in the meeting was the soaring prices of food items like popcorn, soft drinks, and bottled water in cinema halls, often higher than the actual ticket prices. Pawan Kalyan directed officials to routinely inspect the pricing and quality of these items. He stressed that the monopoly of certain vendors in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres has come to the government’s notice. To curb this, he suggested that Minister Durgesh initiate a thorough inquiry into these practices.