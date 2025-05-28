Dy CM Pawan calls for stringent monitoring of cinema halls management in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has called for stringent oversight in the management of cinema halls across the state to ensure better services for moviegoers.
In a review meeting with Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and other senior officials, he issued key directives regarding the regulation of cinema ticket pricing, food item costs within theatres, and the recent cinema hall bandh issue that has rocked the Telugu film industry.
Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the government departments concerned must regularly monitor cinema halls operations to maintain standards. Emphasizing a structured process for ticket price hikes, he directed that producers should apply for permission through the Telugu Film Industry Council rather than approaching the government in an individual capacity.
This directive gains significance in the context of the upcoming release of Harihara Veeramallu, for which ticket price hikes have been requested. The Deputy Chief Minister was unequivocal in stating that personal affiliations or political differences must not influence administrative decisions.
A major concern discussed in the meeting was the soaring prices of food items like popcorn, soft drinks, and bottled water in cinema halls, often higher than the actual ticket prices. Pawan Kalyan directed officials to routinely inspect the pricing and quality of these items. He stressed that the monopoly of certain vendors in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres has come to the government’s notice. To curb this, he suggested that Minister Durgesh initiate a thorough inquiry into these practices.
‘Reduced food prices attract larger moviegoers and boost tax revenue’
He added that such pricing deters families from frequenting cinema halls and observed that reduced food prices could attract larger audiences, indirectly boosting tax revenues. He urged the Tax Department to take this into consideration and called for local bodies to ensure that basic amenities such as drinking water and sanitation are being provided in all cinema halls.
The controversial cinema hall bandh in the Telugu film industry also came under discussion. The initial bandh call reportedly came from East Godavari district and has since led to widespread speculation and confusion within the industry. Minister Durgesh provided a status update on the investigation into the bandh and the alleged involvement of key figures.
Adding to the controversy, a producer had claimed in front of the media that a leader from the Jana Sena Party was instrumental in the bandh call.
Pawan Kalyan responded firmly, instructing the Minister to investigate all angles, including allegations involving members of his own party. He emphasized that no individual or group, including Jana Sena members, should be exempt from action if found responsible for creating unrest in the industry.
The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to fostering a healthy, transparent environment for the Telugu film industry. He stated that industry bodies such as the Telugu Film Industry Council, Producers’ Council, Movie Artists Association, and Directors’ Associations would be kept in the loop on government decisions. These organisations, he said, must be involved in the formulation of the Comprehensive Film Development Policy being prepared by the Andhra Pradesh government.
Pawan Kalyan assured that the government will promote the film sector without tolerating practices that involve threats to producers, actors, or directors. He concluded by asserting that any suggestion aimed at the growth and betterment of the industry would be welcomed.