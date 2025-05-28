Guntur holds yoga rally as part of Yogandhra campaign; special sessions planned at tourist spots

GUNTUR: As part of the month-long Yogandhra campaign, the Guntur district administration took out an awareness rally from NTR Municipal Stadium in Brindavan Gardens to the Mother Teresa statue at Lakshmipuram in the city on Tuesday.

Guntur district in-charge Collector Bhargava Teja and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu participated in the rally, which aims to engage people at all levels.

On the occasion, Bhargava Teja said the district administration is identifying yoga instructors to reach people at the grassroots level and raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. Special yoga sessions will also be held at popular tourist locations such as the Undavalli Caves and Mangalagiri Eco Park, he added.

“The goal is to ensure maximum public participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 through sustained efforts,” Bhargava Teja emphasised. GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the main yoga day event in Visakhapatnam.

“Therefore, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to make yoga more accessible to the public through a series of awareness activities throughout the month,” he said, adding that from Wednesday, various parts of the city will host yoga-related programmes.

Citizens interested in the Visakhapatnam event or local celebrations in Guntur are encouraged to register on the official Yogandhra website.