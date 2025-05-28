Holding Mahanadu at Kadapa tribute to party cadre: CM Naidu

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dedicated the party’s success in last year’s elections (93% strike rate and over 57% vote share) to the unwavering sacrifices of the party workers.
The Telugu Desam Party national president inaugurated the three-day annual party conclave Mahanadu in Kadapa on Tuesday.
Addressing the party cadre, Naidu said, “Holding Mahanadu at the divine doorstep of Kadapa after our historic win in seven out of ten seats in this district, reflects the passion our cadre continue to exhibit even a year after the polls.”
Calling the 2024 electoral victory “extraordinary,” Naidu credited party workers for their relentless commitment. “With a 93% strike rate and over 57% vote share, our performance is historic. The credit belongs to the grassroots warriors who kept the TDP flag flying high despite severe oppression.”
He recalled the repressive atmosphere of the previous YSRCP government, condemning its “culture of vendetta, false cases, and political murders. “Our workers fought bravely, even when their lives were at risk. Their sacrifices brought the alliance to power. Mahanadu is our tribute to them.”
Naidu emphasized that no other political party has had as profound an influence on public life as the TDP. “From ending the Patel-Patwari system to empowering women through DWCRA, from Rs 2/kg rice to Rs 4,000 pensions, from education reforms to IT exports —TDP’s legacy is one of transformative governance.”
“TDP is not just a political party, it is a trendsetter,” he said, highlighting contributions such as infrastructure development, girl child education, women’s property rights, and drip irrigation subsidies for Rayalaseema farmers.
‘TDP’s policies became blueprint for other parties’
He reiterated the party’s commitment to clean governance, visionary planning, and positive politics.
“While in opposition, we fought against corruption. In power, we have delivered transparent administration. Our governance model continues to set benchmarks. TDP’s policies have become a blueprint for other political parties across India,” Naidu declared.
He cited the party’s pioneering role in social justice, particularly in empowering Backward Classes (BCs) with political representation long before it became a national priority. He also emphasised the party’s institutional strength, with over one crore members, and its influence in shaping key national policies — from power reforms to public-private partnership (PPP) models and decentralisation.
Touching on the TDP’s anti-corruption stance, Naidu pointed to past exposes, including the Obulapuram illegal mining case, land scams in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, and land deals around Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) — all of which have since been legally validated. “The people have punished the corrupt regime. We now bear the responsibility to deliver justice through due process.”
Reflecting on the coalition government’s first year in office, Naidu outlined achievements such as restoring law and order, boosting public morale, launching welfare schemes, and reviving investor confidence. “We scrapped the land-grabbing act, issued DSC notifications, expanded pensions to 64 lakh people, and increased honorariums for priests, imams, and pastors. We are rebuilding the state brick by brick, with support from the Centre and our alliance partners the BJP and Jana Sena.”
“From NTR’s dream of irrigation to today’s policy-driven growth, TDP has always prioritised Rayalaseema’s upliftment,” Naidu added. He announced that the party had received Rs 22.53 crore in donations in a single day, following an appeal by Nara Lokesh regarding the party’s financial constraints. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donors.
Top contributors included Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy- Rs 5 crore, P Narayana - Rs 1 crore, TG Bharath-Rs 1 crore, TANA Satish -Rs 1 crore, BC Janardhan Reddy-Rs 1.5 crore, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy-Rs 1 crore and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy- Rs 1.5 crore. Naidu assured that these donations would be used for party operations and welfare of grassroots workers. Highlighting the legislative vision, he stated that the six bills proposed by Nara Lokesh have the potential to reshape Andhra Pradesh’s history.
He emphasized the TDP’s inclusive leadership model, involving both village-level and state-level leaders, and promised fair opportunities based on performance.