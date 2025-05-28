Holding Mahanadu at Kadapa tribute to party cadre: CM Naidu

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dedicated the party’s success in last year’s elections (93% strike rate and over 57% vote share) to the unwavering sacrifices of the party workers.

The Telugu Desam Party national president inaugurated the three-day annual party conclave Mahanadu in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Addressing the party cadre, Naidu said, “Holding Mahanadu at the divine doorstep of Kadapa after our historic win in seven out of ten seats in this district, reflects the passion our cadre continue to exhibit even a year after the polls.”

Calling the 2024 electoral victory “extraordinary,” Naidu credited party workers for their relentless commitment. “With a 93% strike rate and over 57% vote share, our performance is historic. The credit belongs to the grassroots warriors who kept the TDP flag flying high despite severe oppression.”

He recalled the repressive atmosphere of the previous YSRCP government, condemning its “culture of vendetta, false cases, and political murders. “Our workers fought bravely, even when their lives were at risk. Their sacrifices brought the alliance to power. Mahanadu is our tribute to them.”

Naidu emphasized that no other political party has had as profound an influence on public life as the TDP. “From ending the Patel-Patwari system to empowering women through DWCRA, from Rs 2/kg rice to Rs 4,000 pensions, from education reforms to IT exports —TDP’s legacy is one of transformative governance.”

“TDP is not just a political party, it is a trendsetter,” he said, highlighting contributions such as infrastructure development, girl child education, women’s property rights, and drip irrigation subsidies for Rayalaseema farmers.