HRD minister Lokesh dismisses urgency for CM post, praises CM Naidu's leadership

KADAPA: TDP general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has sought to know what is the urgency for him to take the post of Chief Minister.
In an informal interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of Mahanadu on Tuesday, Lokesh described Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a young and dynamic leader. He is of the firm opinion that the nation and the state require the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu respectively.
In response to a question from reporters that when he is going to be the next Chief Minister, Lokesh said the services of Naidu are immense to AP. On the reports about his elevation as the working president of TDP, Lokesh said he is ready to work in any position if directed by the party high command.
“In fact, there is no need for positions to serve the people,” he observed.
Stating that leaders can know the facts through field visits, Lokesh said he came to know the problems of tobacco farmers when he went to console the family of slain TDP leader Veeraiah Chowdary in Ongole. “Immediately, I alerted the government machinery and the Group of Ministers to resolve the issue,” he said.
“By giving more priority to governance in the past, there was a gap with the party cadre. However, now the Chief Minister as well as I, while participating in official programmes, are also meeting the party cadre,” he said.
On the allotment of land to Ursa in Visakhapatnam, he challenged that he is ready to resign in case of proving that land was given at a throwaway price of 99 paise per acre to it, and sought to know whether YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders making allegations on the issue are ready for it.
The development of Vizag will go beyond expectations with the creation of five lakh jobs in the city. The NDA government is taking every initiative for the development of North Andhra. “Decentralisation of development is the target of our government, and the establishment of industries in all parts of the State is evident,” he highlighted.
Stating that he is fortunate to have met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lokesh said Modi gave him several valuable suggestions. “During our interaction, the Prime Minister made several useful suggestions,” he said.
He asserted that industries will not go out of the State as there is no YSRCP government. On the liquor scam, Lokesh said the attitude of Jagan is like a thief crying theft. Asserting that women should be respected in society, Lokesh felt that politicians should change their language because they are being followed by more people in society.
“I have witnessed the agony of my mother. We are not uttering any objectionable words against the family members of Jagan, and are not sparing in case anyone from our party resorts to criticising women,” Lokesh added.