HRD minister Lokesh dismisses urgency for CM post, praises CM Naidu's leadership

KADAPA: TDP general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has sought to know what is the urgency for him to take the post of Chief Minister.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of Mahanadu on Tuesday, Lokesh described Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a young and dynamic leader. He is of the firm opinion that the nation and the state require the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu respectively.

In response to a question from reporters that when he is going to be the next Chief Minister, Lokesh said the services of Naidu are immense to AP. On the reports about his elevation as the working president of TDP, Lokesh said he is ready to work in any position if directed by the party high command.

“In fact, there is no need for positions to serve the people,” he observed.

Stating that leaders can know the facts through field visits, Lokesh said he came to know the problems of tobacco farmers when he went to console the family of slain TDP leader Veeraiah Chowdary in Ongole. “Immediately, I alerted the government machinery and the Group of Ministers to resolve the issue,” he said.

“By giving more priority to governance in the past, there was a gap with the party cadre. However, now the Chief Minister as well as I, while participating in official programmes, are also meeting the party cadre,” he said.