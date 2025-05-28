Tenali police draw flak for beating accused in public; HRF seeks judicial probe, Jagan slams rights abuse

GUNTUR: A viral video showing police personnel publicly thrashing three young men, accused in several cases, in Tenali has sparked outrage, prompting the Human Rights Forum (HRF) to demand a judicial inquiry. The video, circulated on May 26, shows Tenali II Town police beating the accused in full public view, an act the HRF called degrading and unconstitutional.

The incident relates to a case registered on April 25 following a complaint by Constable Kanna Chiranjeevi. The constable alleged that four men: Vemu Naveen alias Killer, John Victor, Doma Rakesh, and Shaik Karimulla attacked him the previous night near Ithanagar, reportedly due to prior enmity and his role in summoning them for counselling in a drug-related case.

Police said the accused, armed with a knife, attempted to kill the constable, who escaped. The case was registered under multiple sections of the BNSS. Naveen remains absconding; the others were arrested on April 26 and are in judicial custody. Police also said Naveen, Victor, and Rakesh have multiple criminal cases and rowdy sheets against them.

HRF condemned the police’s public thrashing, stating that regardless of the charges, law enforcement must follow due process. It demanding action against the officers involved under relevant laws. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the source of the leaked video.

Responding to the incident on X, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the brutal assault of Dalit and minority youth by Tenali police. Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of violating human rights and fostering police impunity.