28.55 lakh people registered for Yogandhra programme in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s Yogandhra campaign, launched to promote physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga ahead of the International Yoga Day, has received an enthusiastic response across the state in its first week.

The government has set a target of 2 crore people for the month long programme, officials said. In the first week, against a weekly target of 26.66 lakh, a total of 28.55 lakh people registered for the programme (107 percent).

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, who compiled the progress report, submitted the data to the Cabinet Committee led by Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh, with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and others as members. The campaign began on May 21 and will culminate in statewide events on June 21, centered in Visakhapatnam.

Registration of master trainers also saw a massive surge, reaching 10,609 against the weekly target of 2,600, a 408 percent achievement. Similarly, 1.25 lakh trainers registered, nearly hitting the 100% mark. Training for master trainers is also progressing well. Against a target of 2,600, a total of 5,353 master trainers have already completed their sessions.