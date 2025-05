KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the construction of the much-anticipated steel plant in Kadapa will commence within the next 10 days.

Naidu made this announcement after being re-elected as the National President of the Telugu Desam Party on the second day of the ongoing Mahanadu conclave on Wednesday. The declaration, made by the party’s election committee chairman Varla Ramaiah, drew loud cheers from party leaders and workers.

After assuming charge, Naidu addressed the party workers and revealed that the Rs 4,500 crore, three-Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) steel project, set to be developed by industrialist Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel, is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs and serve as a cornerstone for industrial growth in the region. “This project alone will provide employment to more than 3,000 people,” Naidu told a cheering crowd. “It marks the beginning of a new industrial era for Rayalaseema.”

Highlighting his government’s commitment to balanced development, the Chief Minister said, “Our policy is clear—decentralization of development. We are committed to developing every region of the state equally. Large-scale industries must be established in Rayalaseema to ensure balanced growth.”

The Kadapa steel plant had earlier faced multiple delays. However, a recent high-level meeting between CM Naidu and JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal at the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi helped revive the stalled project, paving the way for swift execution.

Naidu also unveiled a bold blueprint for statewide water connectivity, with the Banakacherla project taking centre stage. Calling it a transformative initiative, Naidu declared, “Once the Polavaram–Banakacherla linkage is completed, the state will see immense benefits.”