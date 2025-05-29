Cordon, search operation in Andhra's Palnadu

GUNTUR: In a continued effort to uphold law and order, Palnadu district police carried out a cordon and search operation in Pamidimarru village under the Narasaraopet Rural Police Station limits on Wednesday.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao said the operation aimed to identify anti-social elements and those disturbing public peace, reinforcing the police department’s commitment to public safety. During the operation, police monitored rowdy-sheeters, repeat offenders, and suspects from earlier cases. Searches were conducted in homes and surrounding areas. Authorities seized 63 two-wheelers, three auto-rickshaws, all of which lacked proper documentation, and several weapons, including sickles, sticks, and sharp-edged tools.

Police also held awareness meetings with villagers, conducted foot patrols, and issued warnings against illegal activities such as brewing and selling illicit liquor. Searches were extended to cattle sheds, haystacks, and shops to detect hidden contraband.