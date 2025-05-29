Drunk tourists assault forest staff at Andhra's Kondaveedu

GUNTUR: A group of tourists, reportedly under the influence of intoxicants, allegedly assaulted forest department personnel at Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district on Monday evening.

The group, which included a woman from Guntur, her daughter, nephew, and driver, reached the ghat road check post after 6 pm.

Despite being informed that entry was closed for the day, they insisted on proceeding after purchasing tickets and entered the hill area. They then trespassed into a closed children’s park.

An altercation ensued with forest staff, during which the tourists allegedly used abusive language and attacked officials with sticks, causing injuries. On their return, they reportedly assaulted checkpost staff again.

Residents of Kothapalem village intercepted the group and pelted stones at their vehicle. In response, the tourists allegedly used pepper spray on the villagers before fleeing the scene.

Local CI Subbanayudu and Edlapadu SI Shivarama Krishna visited the area on Wednesday, spoke with staff and locals, and launched an investigation into the incident.