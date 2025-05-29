‘Failed’ SSC student scores 96 marks in re-evaluation in Andhra

GUNTUR: A Class 10 student from Bapatla district saw a dramatic turnaround in her SSC results after re-evaluation, prompting appeals for a special admission opportunity and raising concerns at the highest levels about lapses in paper correction.

Tejaswini, a student at Zilla Parishad High School in Kolluru, was initially declared failed in the recently released SSC results, with just 23 marks in Social Studies. However, having scored over 90 marks in five other subjects, her family suspected an error and applied for re-evaluation.

Following review, her Social Studies marks were revised to 96, bringing her total marks to 575, well within the eligibility range for admission to IIIT institutions. Unfortunately, the application deadline had already passed on May 20, even before the updated marks were issued.

Her teachers and family appealed to authorities to ensure she is not denied an opportunity due to the delay.

Speaking to TNIE, Bapatla district education officer (DEO) Purushottam Sriram said the matter was brought to their attention on Wednesday.

Ensure no lapses occur in future: CM

“Though the re-verification results were out on May 23, we came to know about this on May 28. I personally spoke with the IIIT admission convenor, who assured us that if the student qualifies under the norms, she will be considered for admission despite the missed deadline,” he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also took serious note of discrepancies in evaluation. Naidu expressed severe dissatisfaction, and directed officials to ensure that affected students are not denied further opportunities.

Tejaswini’s father, a daily-wage labourer, has supported her education against all odds. The family remains hopeful that she will now be able to continue her studies without interruption.

Education Director KV Srinivasulu Reddy said 64,251 applications for reverification and 2,112 for recounting have been received so far, and the process will be completed by June 1.