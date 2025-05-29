Family of slain Maoist leader Basavraju alleges Chhattisgarh police refuse to give ashes, moves HC

SRIKAKULAM: Family members of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshava Rao, also known as Basavraju, sought the ashes following his reported cremation on Tuesday. However, police at Narayanpur allegedly detained them and asked them to sign a document written in Hindi.

Keshava Rao’s younger brother, Ram Prasad, who understands Hindi, refused to sign the document, claiming it was prepared by police to shield themselves from responsibility. The family reached the Jiyyannapeta on Wednesday.

The issue has since circulated widely on social media and among Left-aligned and civil rights groups, which have criticised both Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh police for allegedly violating human rights by not handing over Keshava Rao’s body to his family for last rites.

They also alleged that a minister from Andhra Pradesh pressured a superintendent of police to provide misleading information asking the Chhattisgarh police to conduct cremation to avoid law and order issues locally.

A contempt petition filed by advocates on behalf of the family has been posted for hearing on Thursday in the High Court, with petitioners hoping for a favourable order to address what they describe as excessive police action.