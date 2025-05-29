I never asked for shifting of HAL to Andhra Pradesh, clarifies CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has categorically dismissed media reports and political allegations suggesting that he sought the relocation of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facility from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa on Wednesday, Naidu clarified that his appeal to the Centre was solely for the establishment of a defence manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh, and not for shifting of existing facilities from other States.

“I never asked for the HAL located in Bengaluru to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh. It’s a massive, strategic facility - such institutions can’t and shouldn’t be moved. I have never sought the relocation of any project from one region to another, and such an idea is not part of my history,” Naidu asserted.

He emphasised that Lepakshi in Anantapur district is highly suitable for setting up aircraft manufacturing and defence-related industries. “I had earlier highlighted Lepakshi’s potential, but unfortunately, some politicians in Karnataka misunderstood this as an attempt to shift HAL to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Naidu reiterated that his intentions were focused on new developments and investments. He had recently met the Union Defence Minister to seek the establishment of a defence manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Rayalaseema region.