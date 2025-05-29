Italy backed India’s efforts to combat terrorism: MP Daggubati Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari posted on social media platform X that she is part of an all-party parliamentary delegation that met Stefania Craxi, President of Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee of the Senate of Italy, in Rome on Wednesday as part of the diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

The Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, conveyed India’s firm and united stance against terrorism in all its forms, emphasising a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.

Senator Craxi expressed solidarity with India’s position, stressing the need for the international community to speak in one voice against terrorism. The Senator proposed deeper cooperation between India and Italy to address the global menace, and strengthen bilateral efforts in counter-terrorism measures, the BJP MP said.