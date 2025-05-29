Kadapa rape exposed society’s failure to protect girls: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep anguish over the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl at Kambaladinne village in Mylavaram mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said the crime had left him heartbroken, and raised serious questions about the society’s collective failure to protect children. “Those who commit such crimes are nothing short of human beasts. They should be given the harshest punishment possible,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan urged the Director General of Police and the Home Minister to ensure exemplary punishment to the accused, and instill fear among potential offenders.

Expressing solidarity with the victim’s family, Pawan Kalyan assured that the coalition government would take full responsibility in ensuring justice. He called for a collective societal awakening to end crimes against children.

Pawan Kalyan hails TDP’s 6-point agenda

As the TDP’s annual conclave Mahanadu, began with grandeur in Kadapa, Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to social media platform X to convey his best wishes to TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Calling Mahanadu a historic political festival, Pawan Kalyan lauded the TDP’s efforts in organising the event on a grand scale with a focus on public service.

He commended the TDP’s six-point tranformative agenda, terming it people-centric. “The yellow-themed venue is a visual delight. I wish the celebration all success,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his wishes to TDP State presidents Palla Srinivasa Rao (Andhra Pradesh) and Bakkani Narasimhulu (Telangana), appreciating their leadership.