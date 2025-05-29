NTR’s 102nd birth anniversary celebrations held on grand scale in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The 102nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was observed across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with tributes paid at government offices, police departments, and legal forums.

At the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand offered floral tributes to NTR, describing him as a role model both as an actor and a leader who introduced several welfare schemes for the poor. Senior officials including Special Chief Secretary (Services) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena, and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Ravichandra also participated.

At the Assembly, Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara garlanded NTR’s portrait and recalled his commitment to uplifting the poor.

At the NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department Director T Damodar Naidu paid tributes, recalling NTR’s pioneering efforts in agriculture and animal husbandry. He highlighted NTR’s establishment of the first district-level veterinary polyclinic in Gudivada in 1983.

He also noted NTR’s support for veterinarians and his promotion of indigenous livestock breeds through films. Stakeholders were urged to uphold NTR’s ‘Padi-Panta’ vision for livestock farmers.

In Ongole, Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP AR Damodar paid floral tributes to NTR statue at Addanki bus stand. “Making Andhra Pradesh a top global State is the true tribute to NTR,” the Collector said, urging everyone to follow his ideals. Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, PDCC Bank Chairman Dr Kamepalli Sitaramaiah, DRO B China Obulesu, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, and other officials attended.

SP Damodar, along with other officers, honoured NTR at the District Police Office and Addanki junction.