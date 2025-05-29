Sajjala family files petition in Andhra Pradesh HC over seizure of land

VIJAYAWADA: Family members of YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court to contest the seizure of 63.72 acres of their land in CK Dinne mandal of YSR Kadapa district. District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri ordered the seizure of land on May 21, 2025.

Petitioners, including Sajjala Sandeep Reddy, Bhagirathi, Janardhan Reddy, Vijayakumari, and Y Satya Sandeep Reddy, seek to halt the Collector’s order, alleging unlawful interference in their 201.17 acres of agricultural land. The High Court will hear their petition on Thursday.

The family claims the land, inherited and partly purchased, is documented as agricultural in government records, supported by pattadar passbooks and registered deeds. They contend that the authorities wrongly classified it as forest land, despite a joint survey of revenue and forest departments confirming that it lies outside the forest boundaries.

The petitioners accused the State government of acting with mala fide intent, ignoring the records and tax payments. They noted that the houses and servant quarters on the land have approved permits.