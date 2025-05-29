Six cases reported in Guntur region as Covid spikes in Andhra

GUNTUR: Amid a nationwide rise in Covid-19 cases, six cases were reported in the erstwhile Guntur district on Wednesday.

Among them, three fresh cases were recorded in Bapatla and Palnadu districts on Wednesday, while the other three were registered in Guntur over the last couple of days, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Vijaya Lakshmi confirmed. A married couple from Eluru tested positive at Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli. An 83-year-old man from Tenali, reportedly in serious condition, is being treated at the same hospital.

In response to the surge in cases and an increase in respiratory illnesses, the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur has launched a dedicated COVID-19 outpatient service near the Emergency Department. The facility utilises the newly established intensive care unit to treat patients showing the Covid-like symptoms.

GGH currently has 300 oxygen cylinders in reserve and an operational oxygen plant capable of producing 30,000 kilolitres. The infrastructure supports oxygen supply to 1,500 beds, including those in emergency wards. Technical teams are on standby for maintenance.

The hospital also operates four in-house oxygen generation units that extract oxygen directly from the air. While one unit is under repair, each of the other three produces 40 litres per minute, enough to collectively support about 1,000 patients in case of a spike in demand.

Hospital authorities said the measures are part of a proactive strategy to ensure uninterrupted care.