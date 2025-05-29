TDP leaders urge CM Naidu to appoint Minister Nara Lokesh as working president at Mahanadu

KADAPA: A strong demand from within the TDP has emerged at Mahanadu seeking the appointment of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh as the party working president. The proposal was vocally supported by several senior leaders, ministers and MLAs on Day 2 of the TDP annual conclave, reflecting the cadre’s growing confidence in Lokesh’s leadership and vision. Several TDP leaders and ministers have urged party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to entrust Lokesh with this key organisational responsibility.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said, “There is a strong demand from TDP cadre and leaders seeking the appointment of Lokesh as working president. It is the collective wish of the TDP rank and file. This is a crucial and timely step to further strengthen the TDP,”

A large number of TDP leaders and activists gathered in support of Lokesh as working president at Mahanadu on Wednesday. TDP leader and MLA Dhulipalla Narendra proposed the appointment of Lokesh as working president during the party sessions, stating that a resolution to this effect was already passed in the Mini-Mahanadu, and submitted to the TDP supremo.

Narendra emphasised that everyone in the party desires to see Lokesh in a more prominent role, and he appealed directly to Naidu to announce the appointment officially.

There is growing consensus within the TDP leadership in favour of this move. Supporting this stance, senior leaders like Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also echoed the demand from the Mahanadu stage.